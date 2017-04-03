Edmonton Oilers continue push for Pacific Division title by edging Vancouver Canucks 3-2

Mark Letestu scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers held off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night. The Oilers clinched second place in the Pacific Division with the victory, and can still finish first if they beat the Canucks in Sunday's regular-season finale in Edmonton and the Anaheim Ducks lose to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation.

