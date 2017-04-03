Edmonton Oilers continue push for Pacific Division title by edging Vancouver Canucks 3-2
Mark Letestu scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers held off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night. The Oilers clinched second place in the Pacific Division with the victory, and can still finish first if they beat the Canucks in Sunday's regular-season finale in Edmonton and the Anaheim Ducks lose to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC