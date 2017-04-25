Edmonton Oilers: Anton Slepyshev Rising in Playoffs

Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Slepyshev proved to have more than fourth-line ability in him during Game 6. He found himself all alone against Martin Jones, and made the most of the time with his puck, putting Edmonton up 2-0 on the breakaway. Though he skates on the fourth line alongside David Desharnais and Benoit Pouliot, Slepyshev is showing flashes of greatness.

