Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson offers scru...

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson offers scruffy support for Oilers' NHL playoff run

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is taking part in a solo "#PlayoffBeard" challenge, letting his facial fuzz flourish as the Edmonton Oilers embark on their first NHL playoff run since Cinderella-like trip to the Stanley Cup finals in the 2005-2006 season. CREDIT: [email protected] He's both the mayor of one of Canada's fastest-growing cities and chairs a group of Canadian mayors that lobbies the federal government on urban issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC