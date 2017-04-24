Edmonton and Anaheim mayors bet beer, tourism promotions on playoff series

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait bet on their respective teams to take the second-round playoff series between the Oilers and the Ducks Fresh off winning a case of San Jose beer from Mayor Sam Liccardo after the Oilers won their playoff series against the Sharks, Iveson has upped the stakes for his next opponent. Up for grabs against Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait will be a case of beer from Polar Park Brewing versus a case from Anaheim Brewery.

