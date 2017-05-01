Ducksa penalty-killing unit finally clicks
Taking one to prevent a goal usually fits in that category but the Ducks used a hooking minor by Patrick Eaves on Edmonton's Patrick Maroon to get some dead tired players off the ice late in the second period. The Oilers hogged the puck in the offensive zone and Ducks such as Ryan Kesler, Hampus Lindholm and Rickard Rakell couldn't get off the ice for a line change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC