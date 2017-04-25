Ducks Notes: Defensemen nearing full strength going into Game 1 against Edmonton

The Ducks' defense corps looked a good deal healthier Tuesday, on the eve of their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, than it did at the end of their first-round victory over the Calgary Flames last Wednesday. Cam Fowler skated with Brandon Montour during the Ducks' hour-long practice at Honda Center; Hampus Lindholm was paired with Josh Manson; and Shea Theodore skated alongside Kevin Bieksa.

