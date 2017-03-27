Draisaitl scores in OT to lead Oilers past Ducks 3-2

Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Mark Letestu skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. less Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Mark Letestu skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.