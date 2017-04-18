Desharnais scores late in OT to lift ...

Desharnais scores late in OT to lift Oilers over Sharks, 4-3

Desharnais' goal with less than two minutes to go in the first overtime helped the Oilers beat the Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night and push San Jose to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs. The fourth-line center, in the slot, one-timed a Leon Draisaitl cross-ice pass past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones as the orange and blue-clad fans roared at Rogers Place.

