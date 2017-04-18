Desharnais delights Oilers fans with OT winner in Game 5 against the Sharks

David Desharnais scored late in the first overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Thursday, pushing San Jose to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs. Desharnais , in the slot, one-timed a Leon Draisaitl cross-ice pass past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones to cap an overtime session dominated by Edmonton.

