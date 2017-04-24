Crowd noise can be loud as a jet engine at Oilers games
Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Kings during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Oiler fans have the reputation of being among the loudest in the NHL, and anyone who's been to a game knows it's for good reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC