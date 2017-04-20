Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks:...

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The Anaheim Ducks have not enjoyed much recent success against the Chicago Blackhawks , but they are catching them at a good time with a lot on the line Thursday, and they are small -130 home favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. The Blackhawks essentially have nothing to play for after clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Ducks can win the Pacific Division title with their third straight victory and if the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers.

