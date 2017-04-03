Cam Talbot named NHL Third Star

The NHL has announced their Stars of the Week and Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the Third Star of the Week. In three games last week Talbot was 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals against average and a .946 save percentage against three Pacific Division rivals and helping the Oilers clinch their first playoff spot in 11 years.

