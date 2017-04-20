April 2, 1992: NHL players hit the links on Day 2 of first strike
The NHL was celebrating its 75th anniversary when players took a strike vote and walked off the job for the first time in league history on April 1, 1992. As negotiations took place, many of the Edmonton Oilers enjoyed some time on the fairways but their minds remained on getting back to work.
