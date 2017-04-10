All eyes on Connor McDavid as Edmonto...

All eyes on Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers set to return to NHL playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

All eyes will be on Connor McDavid when he plays his first NHL playoff game, looking to see if the Edmonton Oilers centre already in a league of his own can take his game even higher. "I'm excited to see what he's capable of in a playoff series," said Oilers winger Milan Lucic after practice Tuesday at Rogers Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC