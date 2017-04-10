All eyes on Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers set to return to NHL playoffs
All eyes will be on Connor McDavid when he plays his first NHL playoff game, looking to see if the Edmonton Oilers centre already in a league of his own can take his game even higher. "I'm excited to see what he's capable of in a playoff series," said Oilers winger Milan Lucic after practice Tuesday at Rogers Place.
