Adam Larsson scores twice in third, Oilers beat Ducks 5-3 to take Game 1
Adam Larsson scored his second goal with 4:40 remaining, Mark Letestu had two power-play goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 in Game 1 of the second round on Wednesday night. Cam Talbot made 33 saves for the Oilers, who regained the lead when Larsson's centring pass from behind the net struck Ducks defenceman Josh Manson's skate and went in.
