USA airstrike kills senior al Qaeda leader, Pentagon says
Top al Qaeda leader Qari Yasin, who was involved in multiple deadly attacks in Pakistan which claimed dozens of innocent lives, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, the Pentagon has said. According to the Pentagon, among other attacks that Yasin was responsible for was the bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on September 20, 2008, which left dozens of people killed, among them two U.S. officers.
