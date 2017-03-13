Tough and fast Bruins next up for Oilers

14 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

The Edmonton Oilers will try to slow down the Boston Bruins when the two teams tangle Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Bruins have gone 12-3-0 since Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien as head coach, including a 5-2 win in Calgary Wednesday.

