Talbot makes 33 saves, Oilers blank Canucks 2-0
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skates past Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. Edmonton Oilers' David Desharnais passes the puck past Vancouver Canucks' Markus Granlund during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC