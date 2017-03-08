Pouliot ready to return against Penguins
It's a chance for Edmonton Oilers winger Benoit Pouliot to turn around what has been an incredibly frustrating season. Sitting with just ten points in 51 games, Pouliot was injured in practice on February 12. He got tangled up with Drake Caggiula during a skating drill and crashed hard into the boards.
