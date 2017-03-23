Oilers move into tie for first in Pac...

Oilers move into tie for first in Pacific Division with win over Avalanche

Yesterday

Drake Caggiula and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Benoit Pouliot and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers , who have won six of their last seven games and are now tied with San Jose and Anaheim at 91 points.

Chicago, IL

