Oilers Maroon nominated for Masterton award

Winger Patrick Maroon has been named as the Oilers nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy which is given annually to the player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey". Maroon has established career highs in goals with 25 which only behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who both have 26 goals on the season.

