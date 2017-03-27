NHL News and Notes: The End of an Era...

NHL News and Notes: The End of an Era, Clinching Playoff Spots, and the Wild, Wild Card

After falling to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, coupled with wins by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 25 years. Out West, the Edmonton Oilers have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2006, ending a ten-year playoff drought in the process.

Chicago, IL

