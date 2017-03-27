NHL News and Notes: The End of an Era, Clinching Playoff Spots, and the Wild, Wild Card
After falling to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, coupled with wins by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 25 years. Out West, the Edmonton Oilers have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2006, ending a ten-year playoff drought in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC