Joe Gambardella signs entry-level contract with Edmonton Oilers

Eltingville resident Joe Gambardella signed an entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Gambardella, who essentially knocked on doors looking for tryouts with junior teams as a high schooler, then played his way to a Division I scholarship, added another chapter to his success story Tuesday when he signed an entry-level contract with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers.

