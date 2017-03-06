Islanders vs. Oilers 5 Questions: On Edmonton playoff push, Hall, Talbot, Reinhart
As the New York Islanders visit the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night, we exchanged questions and answers with fellow SB Nation site Copper and Blue , covering the NHL's other orange and blue former coliseum dwellers. Please recall the windy summer of 2015, when Peter Chiarelli got a wild hair up his behind and decided to push numbers 16 and 33 in the 2015 NHL Draft to the Islanders for Former Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Griffin Reinhart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC