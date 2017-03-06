Islanders vs. Oilers 5 Questions: On Edmonton playoff push, Hall, Talbot, Reinhart

As the New York Islanders visit the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night, we exchanged questions and answers with fellow SB Nation site Copper and Blue , covering the NHL's other orange and blue former coliseum dwellers. Please recall the windy summer of 2015, when Peter Chiarelli got a wild hair up his behind and decided to push numbers 16 and 33 in the 2015 NHL Draft to the Islanders for Former Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Griffin Reinhart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.