Former NHLer Ryan Smyth injured after 'blindside elbow' in men's senior game
Former NHL forward Ryan Smyth was injured while playing for the Stony Plain Eagles senior men's hockey team on Saturday, according to reports.. A veteran of more than 1,200 NHL games, and known mostly for his time with the Edmonton Oilers, Smyth lay "motionless" on the ice after an elbow to the head during an Allen Cup playoff game, per the Eagles.
