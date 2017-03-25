FanDuel NHL Blue Line Power Plays: March 25

Mar 23, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing, and FanDuel NHL value play, Jordan Eberle celebrates the goal ahead goal with left wing Milan Lucic and center Connor McDavid , also a FanDuel NHL stud, and defenseman Kris Russell and defenseman Andrej Sekera in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. The Oilers defeated the Avalanche 7-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.