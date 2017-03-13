Edmonton Oilers' offence comes alive in 7-1 win over Dallas Stars

Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game losing skid with a 7-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Benoit Pouliot, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, David Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers , who are now 2-2-1 through five games of a lengthy eight-game homestand.

