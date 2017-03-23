Edmonton Oilers lose 4-3 to Ducks as Lindholm leads Anaheim to victory
Rickard Rakell scored the go-ahead goal, Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves, and Josh Manson and Patrick Eaves also scored as Anaheim passed Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining for both teams.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
