Edmonton Oilers lose 4-3 to Ducks as Lindholm leads Anaheim to victory

Rickard Rakell scored the go-ahead goal, Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves, and Josh Manson and Patrick Eaves also scored as Anaheim passed Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining for both teams.

