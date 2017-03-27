Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs after...

Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs after a decade-long drought and Whyte Avenue will be ready

The Edmonton Oilers officially qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-2006 season with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday , and now for the first time in years the city is in post-season preparations. Oilers fans celbrate on Whyte avenue in Edmonton, Alberta, after the Oilers win game 6 of the Stanley cup playoffs, on Saturday June 17, 2006.

