Ducksa Andrew Cogliano now No. 4 on iron man list
ANAHEIM >> It was another milestone night for Andrew Cogliano as an improbable consecutive game streak moved across another threshold for the dutiful Ducks forward. Just as improbable, if not more, is that Cogliano started it with the Edmonton Oilers on their opening night of the 2007-08 season.
