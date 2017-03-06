Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
Despite some late game heroics from Tomas Tatar, the Red Wings come into the second game of a back to back looking for a win after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames last night. No rest for the weary it seems as they will get their first look at the Oilers new home as well as try their hand at slowing down MVP candidate Connor McDavid.
