Craig Anderson nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy
The Ottawa Senators chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association has named Craig Anderson the team nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The trophy is given annually to the player who "best displays the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey".
