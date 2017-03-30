Connor McDavid's historic season puts...

Connor McDavid's historic season puts him in the class of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Edmonton Oilers clinched their first postseason berth since 2006 on Tuesday night, with generational talent and team captain Connor McDavid scoring one of the team's two goals. The goal gave him 89 points in 76 games this year, five more than Patrick Kane and seven more than Sidney Crosby and Nicklas Backstrom in the NHL scoring race.

