Connor McDavid outshines Sidney Crosby but Edmonton Oilers end up on...
You know it's an important time in the season when a head-to-head showdown between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby is a side note. But with the Edmonton Oilers having lost three of their previous five games and the Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames making things too close for comfort in the Pacific Division stretch drive, which superstar had more points took a distant back seat to which team got the win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC