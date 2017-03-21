Cam Talbot has 35-save shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Los Angeles Kings 2-0
Cam Talbot made 35 saves to record his second shutout in as many games and seventh of the season as the Edmonton Oilers closed out an eight-game homestand with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers , who won their fourth game in a row to move one point ahead of Calgary and into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC