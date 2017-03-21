Cam Talbot has 35-save shutout as Edm...

Cam Talbot has 35-save shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Los Angeles Kings 2-0

Cam Talbot made 35 saves to record his second shutout in as many games and seventh of the season as the Edmonton Oilers closed out an eight-game homestand with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers , who won their fourth game in a row to move one point ahead of Calgary and into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim.

