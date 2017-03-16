Bruins vs Oilers 3/16/17 Preview

Bruins vs Oilers 3/16/17 Preview

13 hrs ago

Brad Marchand's 2nd period goal and two tallies from David Pastrnak helped give the B's a 5-2 win over Calgary last night. Both Marchand and Pastrnkl have at least 30 goals this season, with Marchand leading the NHL with 36 goals and 76 points.



