Avalanche gives up five goals in third period, lose to Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon, center, fights for control of the puck Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, and center Carl Soderberg, of Sweden, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Denver. Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, center, leads center Leon Draisaitl, of Germany, right, down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Francois Beauchemin drops back to cover pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.