Avalanche coach Jared Bednar sticking with Matt Duchene at right wing against Washington Capitals
Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom vies for the puck against Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. After the morning skate, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he would stick what he tried late in the game at Calgary Monday night, leaving the still-slumping Matt Duchene at right wing on a J.T. Compher-centered line against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center .
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
