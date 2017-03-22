Alberta Clipper: Train ride saves Flames, Oilers on a roll
Edmonton Oilers' Matt Hendricks congratulates goaltender Cam Talbot after defeating the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, March 20, 2017. FILE- In this March 5, 2017, file photo, New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin, left, from Russia, looks on as Calgary Flames' T.J. Brodie, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Matt Stajan, second from left, and Dougie Hamilton during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC