Alberta Clipper: Train ride saves Flames, Oilers on a roll
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' David Desharnais , Matthew Benning , Zack Kassian , Drake Caggiula and Andrej Sekera celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta. Alberta is home to two of the hottest teams in the NHL at playoff time , and it's been 11 years since they were in it at the same time.
