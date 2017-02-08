Yohann Auviti trying to make a French...

Yohann Auviti trying to make a French connection with the NHL

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Albany Times Union

JANUARY 07: Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers and Yohann Auvitu of the New Jersey Devils pursue the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. ORG XMIT: 672872093 ORG XMIT: MER2017010720060464 less NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 07: Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers and Yohann Auvitu of the New Jersey Devils pursue the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New ... more The short list of NHL players from France is indeed short: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Philadelphia Flyers and Antoine Roussel of the Dallas Stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC