Wild 51 mins ago 6:58 a.m.Wild resumes season with 5-2 win over Edmonton

Tyler Graovac scored twice and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams on a tear when the NHL All-Star break arrived. Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild , who picked up right where they left off coming out of the break.

Chicago, IL

