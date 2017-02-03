Welcome back: Huberdeau, Barkov lead Florida Panthers to win over Anaheim

Jonathan Huberdeau may still be a month or so away from returning to the Florida Panthers lineup, but he says he feels good and is happy to be able to practice with his teammates after an Achilles' tendon injury in October. Vincent Trocheck will represent the Florida Panthers in the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles this weekend as he heads into the break leading the team with 18 goals and 34 points.

