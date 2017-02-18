Ryan Hartman: Decision to fight Oiler...

Ryan Hartman: Decision to fight Oilers' Eric Gryba a 'no brainer'

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman had an interesting choice of words after Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Oilers when describing his decision to fight Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba in the second period - a fight that led to multiple penalties for Hartman and an Oilers power play on which they scored the game's first goal in the second period. Hartman said the decision was a "no brainer," which was a noteworthy description given the stories of some former NHL enforcers who have battled consequences of head trauma in retirement.

Chicago, IL

