Ryan Hartman: Decision to fight Oilers' Eric Gryba a 'no brainer'
Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman had an interesting choice of words after Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Oilers when describing his decision to fight Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba in the second period - a fight that led to multiple penalties for Hartman and an Oilers power play on which they scored the game's first goal in the second period. Hartman said the decision was a "no brainer," which was a noteworthy description given the stories of some former NHL enforcers who have battled consequences of head trauma in retirement.
