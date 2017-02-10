Richard Panik scores twice, Blackhawks beat Oilers to extend win streak

Richard Panik scored twice and set up one more as the Blackhawks stretched their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks , who are now off until next Saturday, taking their mandated five-day break.

