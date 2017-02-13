Report: Oilers interested in acquiring Brian Boyle
If you're wondering what Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli has been up in full buyer mode to with the NHL trade deadline three weeks away, he's been looking at third-line centres. Chiarelli was looking at Lightning unrestricted free-agent Brian Boyle , who's averaging almost 14 minutes a game, is winning more than 50 per cent of his draws and has 12 goals.
