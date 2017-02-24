Playoffs?!?! For the first time in 10 years, the Edmonton Oilers look postseason worthy
The Oilers are back in playoff position for the first time since reaching the 2006 Stanley Cup final. Taylor Chorney could see it in their faces, hear it in their throaty cheers, feel it whenever he skated onto the ice at Rexall Place - if the Oilers could succeed, even marginally, it would set Edmonton ablaze.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
