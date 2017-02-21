Palat, Kucherov shine in Lightning's victory over Oilers
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Ondrej Palat scored twice and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
