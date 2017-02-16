Oilers hope to cash in against Coyotes
The Oilers have scored just four goals in their last five games, winning only one of those contests. Jordan Eberle has gone seven games without a point, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is pointless in his last six, and Milan Lucic has gone eight games without a goal.
