new Capitals beat Oilers to extend home winning streak to 13

Without their usual offensive dominance at home and missing several key regulars, the Washington Capitals kept the puck almost all night and kept their home winning streak alive. Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored and Braden Holtby made 30 saves as the Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night to tie their franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory.

